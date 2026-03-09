Assam polls: BJP seals poll deal with BPF, pact with AGP awaits leadership’s nod

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in Assam has finalised its seat-sharing deal with ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) for the Assembly elections, which are expected in April.

The alliance is for the 15 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BJP did not enter into a seat-sharing arrangement with another Bodoland ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media on Monday that the BPF would contest from 11 seats and the BJP from four.

“We decided that the BPF, being the largest party in Bodoland, will contest from 11 seats,” he said.

“If the UPPL decides to forge an alliance, it will be with the BPF on the 11 seats and not with us (BJP). As we are contesting from only four seats, there is no scope for a seat-sharing understanding with the UPPL,” the Chief Minister further stated.