Bihar-based cleric booked for making objectionable remarks on UP CM’s mother

LUCKNOW: A major controversy erupted after a Bihar-based Muslim cleric made objectionable remarks against UP CM Yogi Adityanath's mother, resulting in the registration of an FIR in Balrampur district on Sunday.

The case was filed by Kotwali Nagar police based on a complaint lodged by BJP district president Ravi Kumar Mishra against Maulana Abdullah Salim Chaturvedi for his alleged obnoxious comments.

On the cleric’s alleged objectionable remarks on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's mother, Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari said: "The statement made by the Bihar cleric is extremely unfortunate and objectionable. It is a statement that creates tension in society. Such a statement by a religious leader is completely unjustified. I appeal to the Bihar government to take strict action against those who made such statements... They should apologise for their remarks..."

Reacting to the remarks, the BJP workers staged a massive protest at many places, including the state capital Lucknow, Balrampur, and other districts, raising slogans against the Maulana and burning his effigy on Sunday.

The protestors warned that the authorities were concerned that if the Maulana was not arrested soon, a larger protest movement would be launched.

Students in Lucknow organised a mock funeral procession of the cleric in Hazratganj, after which they poured petrol and set it on fire at a busy intersection.

Police attempted to stop the protesters but were unable to control the situation immediately, leading to a brief commotion. Balrampur Sadar MLA Paltu Ram strongly condemned the remarks and said the statement had hurt public sentiments.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only the head of the state but also the head priest of Gorakhpeeth Muth. The comment made against his mother is condemnable and has hurt the sentiments of the entire State. Such statements cross all limits of humanity,” Tulsipur MLA Kailash Nath Shukla demanded strict legal action against the accused.

He warned that if authorities failed to act firmly, the protest could intensify in the coming days.

Former Gasadi MLA Shailesh Kumar Singh ‘Shailu’ also criticised the remarks, saying Yogi Adityanath had dedicated his life to Sanatan Dharma and social service.

Using derogatory language against his mother, he said, was deeply unfortunate.

BJP Gonda district president Ravi Kumar Mishra, who filed the complaint, said strict action should be taken to ensure that people think carefully before making such statements in the future.

He added that although BJP workers had so far held only a symbolic protest within democratic traditions, stronger agitation could follow if the accused was not arrested. The protesters said that such statements sent a wrong message in society and could not be tolerated at any cost.

“A case has been registered, and the entire incident is being investigated. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the probe,” said Kotwali Nagar Inspector-in-Charge Manoj Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, a video of Maulana Abdullah Salim has surfaced on social media. According to reports, the speech was delivered during a religious gathering in Bihar during the month of Ramadan.

In the video, the Maulana allegedly makes controversial remarks about Yogi Adityanath and state laws in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leaders, including Aparna Yadav, and other figures criticised the remarks, demanding an apology and calling for legal action.

Political leaders and a section of saints and seers strongly condemned the statements seeking the strictest law in the country to deal with such elements.