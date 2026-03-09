Bihar: Man thrashed for molesting mute woman

PATNA: A young man was paraded through a village with half his head & moustache shaved off and his face smeared with soot in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district for allegedly molesting a mute woman on Saturday.

The incident took place at Masudpur village under the Aurai police station limits in Muzaffarpur district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. Sources said that both the youth and the victim are residents of the same village.

After he was reportedly caught red-handed molesting the married woman, local villagers shaved half his head & moustache and smeared his face with soot. They paraded him through the village and slapped a fine of `5,001 on him.

The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, is said to be originally from Sitamarhi district, but his family has been living in Aurai for a long time. Locals said his father supports his family by selling roasted grain in local markets.

DSP Alay Vats said the police had taken cognisance of the video circulating online.