BJP, Congress candidates from Chhattisgarh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

RAIPUR: BJP’s Laxmi Verma and Congress’s Phulo Devi Netam were officially declared elected unopposed to the biennial elections for the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh

The Returning Officer Manish Sharma presented the election certificates to both leaders following their victory. No other candidates filed nominations for the two vacant seats, the election process concluded without a contest, leading to their unopposed election.

This victory marks a significant representation for women from Chhattisgarh in the Upper House of Parliament.

Both seats were earlier held by the Congress in Chhattisgarh. However, given the current strength of the state assembly —where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress 35 ()—the outcome was expected to result in each party winning one seat.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Netam refuted rumours regarding her being a potential chief ministerial face in the future. "I have never asked for any position or post in my political career. The party has always entrusted me with responsibilities, and I have worked with dedication to fulfill them. My priority remains serving the people and the organisation," she said.

On the other hand, BJP’s Laxmi Verma emphasised that her focus in the Rajya Sabha would be to raise issues pertinent to Chhattisgarh’s development and ensure that the benefits of central schemes reach the last person in the state.

With their election, the political balance for Chhattisgarh’s seats in the Rajya Sabha continues to reflect the presence of both major national parties.