BJP, CPI-M urge ECI to ensure violence-free assembly polls in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The opposition BJP and CPI-M in West Bengal on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure violence-free and fair State Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April.
The full bench of the ECI, led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, today held meetings separately with delegations of the main opposition party BJP, CPI-M and Congress to hear their concerns and suggestions in connection with holding the elections in 294 assembly constituencies in the state.
The BJP delegation team, comprising leaders like Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Sisir Bajoria and others, submitted a 16-point charter of demands to the full bench of Kumar, two other Election Commissioners, SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi today, highlighting security concerns ahead of the upcoming polls in the state.
The state is expected to see the crucial polls against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revisions (SIR) of electoral rolls, deleting around 64 lakh voters from the list and landing another pool of 60 lakhs in the ‘under adjudication’ category.
BJP members said that they have demanded that the CEC and ECs to conduct elections in the state in three phases.
“We demanded a one, two or three-phase election in the state. We have also expressed our concern with the proper use and active deployment of 400 companies of the Central forces already deployed in the state,” they told the reporters after the meeting.
The confidence-building measures in various areas failed to build up confidence among voters because the state police were controlling the movements of the Central forces, they alleged.
“The Commission must ensure a peaceful environment so that voters can cast their votes without fear and terror. Root marches of the Central forces are being conducted in relatively peaceful areas, instead of sensitive places,” Bajoria alleged.
On the other hand, the CPIM delegation led by Md Salim, party secretary in Bengal, also met the full bench of the national poll panel today and submitted their charter of demands to them.
Expressing serious grievances in connection with categorisation of 60 lakh voters as ‘under adjudication’, whose voting rights are awaiting clearance of the judicial officers, Salim told reporters after the meeting with Kumar and two ECs, “Why did the Commission make people enemies in the name of making electoral rolls? Thus, the national poll body announced a war against the people. Election Commission is now a ‘nirjatan’ (torture) commission.”
The CPI-M also demanded that the ECI can’t conduct elections without the 60 lakh voters.
“It’s a political conspiracy to land the fate of such a huge number of voters in uncertainty and confusion ahead of polls. We have wanted to know from the full bench about what steps they have taken to ensure violence-free and fair elections,” the CPI-M state secretary said, adding, “We have also demanded that they hold elections in one or two phases in Bengal.”
“Every deleted voter must be provided with a specific, written reason for deletion and a clear, accessible way out for making fresh appeal,” he added.
CPI-M Sameek Lahiri was also there in the delegation team of three members. The ECI full bench arrived in Kolkata on Sunday night amid ‘go back’ slogan protest made by the CPI-M and ruling Trinamool Congress workers. Today, a group of protestors also showed black flags to the CEC when he went to the Kalighat temple to offer prayers earlier in the day.