BJP, CPI-M urge ECI to ensure violence-free assembly polls in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The opposition BJP and CPI-M in West Bengal on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure violence-free and fair State Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April.

The full bench of the ECI, led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, today held meetings separately with delegations of the main opposition party BJP, CPI-M and Congress to hear their concerns and suggestions in connection with holding the elections in 294 assembly constituencies in the state.

The BJP delegation team, comprising leaders like Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Sisir Bajoria and others, submitted a 16-point charter of demands to the full bench of Kumar, two other Election Commissioners, SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi today, highlighting security concerns ahead of the upcoming polls in the state.

The state is expected to see the crucial polls against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revisions (SIR) of electoral rolls, deleting around 64 lakh voters from the list and landing another pool of 60 lakhs in the ‘under adjudication’ category.

BJP members said that they have demanded that the CEC and ECs to conduct elections in the state in three phases.

“We demanded a one, two or three-phase election in the state. We have also expressed our concern with the proper use and active deployment of 400 companies of the Central forces already deployed in the state,” they told the reporters after the meeting.

The confidence-building measures in various areas failed to build up confidence among voters because the state police were controlling the movements of the Central forces, they alleged.