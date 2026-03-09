Congress leader Anurag Sharma elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader and president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, Anurag Sharma, has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

The election became uncontested after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided not to field any candidate for the seat. Subsequently, Sharma was declared elected without the need for voting.

Anurag Sharma, a young face in the party, considered close to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, hails from the Baijnath Assembly constituency in Kangra district.

He is also the president of the Billing Paragliding Association and was appointed the Kangra district party chief in January this year.

Sharma began his political career with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in 1995.