Govt seeks ‘donations’ for Ramayana archive

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Museum and Library (PMML), under the ministry of culture, has initiated efforts to create a National Repository of Ramayana Manuscripts (NRRM), aimed at preserving rare and ancient versions of the scripture from across India.

NRRM has invited institutions, scholars, individuals, religious bodies, universities, libraries and private collectors to donate rare manuscripts of the Ramayana and related texts. Selected manuscripts will be showcased in Ram Temple and International Ram Katha Museum (IRKM) in Ayodhya.

“Manuscripts may include but are not limited to Valmiki Ramayana, regional versions, commentaries, sub-commentaries, ancillary texts and illustrated manuscripts written on palm leaves or paper...Relevant and outstanding scripts will be exhibited at Ram Temple and IRKM albeit after proper scrutiny and validation by a committee set up for the purpose,” said officials.

The Committee to verify and validate the donations comprises two domain experts, representatives of the culture ministry and National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM) with the director of IRKM Sanjib Kumar Singh as its convener.

Briefing about the initiative, Singh, who is also dealing with the potential donors and contributors, said that the idea is to preserve and place all literature related to Lord Ram available in the country at one place.