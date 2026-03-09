Gujarat govt spends Rs 86.33 crore on maintaining aviation fleet in two years, disclosure triggers buzz in Assembly

AHMEDABAD: Fresh disclosures in the Gujarat Assembly have triggered sharp questions over aviation spending after data revealed that the State had spent Rs 86.33 crore in just two years on maintaining its planes, helicopters, pilots and staff.

Notably, technical faults grounded aircraft, and earlier aviation projects like the seaplane service remain stalled.

The disclosure in the Assembly has cast a spotlight on the rising cost of government aviation, efficiency and utilisation.

The figures surfaced after Imran Khedawala, Congress MLA from the Jamalpur Khadia constituency in Ahmedabad, raised a question seeking a detailed breakdown of government spending on planes and helicopters.

The reply from the Government of Gujarat reveals that the largest chunk of expenditure went into maintenance of aircraft and helicopters, exposing the high operational cost of maintaining the state’s aviation fleet.

According to the official data, Rs 56.66 crore was spent entirely on the maintenance of planes and helicopters over the past two years.