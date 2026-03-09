Himanta announces sops for women, 40 lakh to receive Rs 9,000 on Mar 10

GUWAHATI: Come March 10, election-bound Assam’s 40 lakh “Orunodoi” beneficiaries will receive Rs 9,000 each from the state government. Orunodoi is a flagship social welfare programme launched by the state government in 2020, providing monthly direct benefit transfers to empower women from economically disadvantaged families.
Under it, each beneficiary receives Rs 1,250 per month.
Going live on Facebook on International Women’s Day on Sunday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state’s 40 lakh Orunodoi families would receive Rs 9,000 each on March 10.
He further stated that every panchayat and ward in Assam, along with areas in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Bodoland, will organise a meeting on that day, during which the money will be disbursed. He urged the beneficiary families to attend the meetings at the designated places.
He stated that it would be a record of sorts when Rs 3,600 crore would be given to the beneficiaries as a mark of respect in a single day on March 10.
“It is because of your inspiration that we could take this bold step,” the chief minister further said.
Earlier, he had announced that payment for four months from January this year, along with an additional amount for Bohag Bihu (also known as Rongali Bihu), would be made in March.
On Sunday morning, Sarma posted on X, “Empowering women has been central to Assam’s growth story. From financial security to education, healthcare and entrepreneurship, our initiatives are helping lakhs of women step forward with confidence and independence…”
In another post, he wrote, “One right vote can change the voice inside every home. The focus of @BJP4Assam has been to empower Assam’s #NariShakti, and every action of ours has reflected this belief. This effort will continue with more rigour in the coming days. Choose wisely, choose BJP.” The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Assam made incredible strides for women.