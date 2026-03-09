India allowed three Iranian ships to dock after request, EAM Jaishankar tells parliament

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday said that Iran had sought India’s permission for three of its ships to dock at Indian ports, and the approval was granted a day later, amid heightened tensions in the Indian Ocean following the sinking of an Iranian warship by the United States last week.

In a statement in Parliament, the External Affairs Minister said one of the vessels, IRIS Lavan, docked in Kochi on March 4.

It is the first time a senior minister has publicly confirmed that Iran requested docking access for three of its ships at Indian ports.

“The Iranian side has requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities,” he said.

"We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture," Jaishankar said.

The development comes after the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4, an incident that has raised concerns about the possible expansion of the conflict in West Asia into the Indian Ocean region. Sources said that IRIS Dena later didn’t dock.

The warship had been returning home after participating in the MILAN Naval Exercise and the International Fleet Review. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack.

Another Iranian warship, IRINS Bushehr, was allowed to dock at the eastern port of Trincomalee Port after seeking permission to enter Sri Lankan waters citing an engine failure.

Addressing concerns about the broader implications of the West Asia conflict, Jaishankar said the government remains focused on safeguarding India’s energy security.