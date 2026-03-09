India issues advisory to citizens in Iran; warns against crossing land borders without embassy clearance

NEW DELHI: The Embassy of India in Tehran on Monday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior co-ordination with the Embassy, it said.

“Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy,” it said.

The Embassy emphasised that it would not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned.