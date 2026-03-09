India remains world’s second-largest arms importer as procurement shifts towards Western suppliers: SIPRI

NEW DELHI: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has reported that India remains the world’s second-largest arms importer after Ukraine, and the only major economy importing weapons on such a scale.

According to the think tank, Russia, France and Israel remain India’s top arms suppliers, accounting for 40 per cent, 29 per cent and 15 per cent of its imports respectively.

Data from SIPRI show that India accounted for 8.3 per cent of global arms imports between 2021 and 2025, placing it second worldwide. Ukraine, currently engaged in a war with Russia, topped the list with a 9.7 per cent share during the same period.

The findings, released on Monday in SIPRI’s report Trends in International Arms Transfers, 2025, also indicate a modest reduction in India’s reliance on imported weapons. Comparing the previous five-year period of 2016–2020 with 2021–2025, the report noted that Indian arms imports declined by 4 per cent.

“Indian arms imports fell by 4.0 per cent between 2016–20 and 2021–25. The decrease can be partly attributed to India’s growing ability to design and produce its own weapons, although there are often substantial delays in domestic production,” the report said.