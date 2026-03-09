Indian drug nexus targeting European darknet busted

NEW DELHI: A pan-India narcotics distribution network linked to international darknet vendors in the Netherlands, Poland and Germany was uncovered on Sunday with the arrest of two accused, an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Sunday.
The federal agency has also seized 2,338 LSD blotters, 160 MDMA pills, 3.6 kg liquid MDMA, charas and amphetamine from multiple parcels, including two consignments, originating from the Netherlands.
Investigations indicate that the network operated through darknet platforms and encrypted messaging services, distributing drugs across India via courier and parcel services while accepting payments through cryptocurrencies to conceal financial trails.
“The darknet vendor ‘Team Kalki’ was operated by Anurag Thakur along with his associate Vikas Rathi. Both accused are habitual offenders and were previously arrested in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” the agency said.
Rathi had earlier been lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a charas trafficking case, while Anurag Thakur had been imprisoned in a methamphetamine trafficking case. Both were lodged in Tihar Jail for the same time, during which they came together and later operated the darknet drug network “Team Kalki.”
Initially, the accused were active on the dark web forum “Dread”, where the vendor account maintained a four-star rating, indicating successful completion of a large number of orders. After Dread, they expanded their operations to the encrypted Session messaging application.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the network had a pan-India distribution footprint and employed sophisticated methods to evade law enforcement detection. It has further been revealed that the accused allegedly sourced LSD and MDMA from international darknet vendors based in countires like the Netherlands, Poland and Germany.
Orders from customers across India were received through encrypted platforms such as the dark web forum “Dread” and the Session messaging application, enabling anonymity and concealment of digital footprints.
Modus operandi
Orders received through encrypted platforms like dark web forum ‘Dread’, Session application
Accused would inform associate regarding orders
Drugs sent through courier and parcel services