IndiGo Delhi–Manchester flight returns after 8 hours in air amid West Asia airspace curbs

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Manchester was forced to return to its origin after remaining airborne for nearly eight hours over Africa due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing situation in West Asia, turning the trip into a 14-hour journey that ended where it began.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, operating as flight 6E 033, took off from Delhi at 12.30 a.m. on Monday (March 9, 2026). The flight avoided the conflict-affected Persian Gulf region entirely, routing instead over Africa. It entered the continent through Ethiopia and was flying over Eritrea when it made a U-turn and began heading back to Delhi, eventually landing at around 2.30 p.m.

In a statement, IndiGo said the flight had to return due to “last-minute airspace restrictions” arising from the evolving situation in West Asia. The airline added that it was coordinating with relevant authorities to assess the possibility of resuming the journey.

The airline is operating its flights to European cities and London, except for Athens, with Boeing 787-9 planes leased from Norway's Norse Atlantic Airways.

The incident highlights the operational challenges airlines face as conflicts disrupt one of the world’s most important aviation corridors between Europe and Asia. Rapidly changing airspace advisories are forcing carriers to alter routes or suspend flights altogether.

For passengers, such disruptions often mean diversions, cancellations or significantly longer travel times, along with extended waiting periods at airports and uncertainty over departures and arrivals.