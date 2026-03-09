Insider track | Suspense shrouds Nitish role in Delhi

Ever since Nitish Kumar’s entry into the Rajya Sabha after 19 years, political circles in Delhi are busy speculating the kind of role that awaits him as a senior NDA leader. There aren’t many takers for the idea that Nitish will quietly attend to business as a Rajya Sabha MP. One possibility doing the rounds is that the NDA could project him as its presidential candidate next year, banking on his wide political acceptability. Another view is that Kumar might be accommodated in the Union Cabinet with a relatively light portfolio, allowing him to continue influencing Bihar’s politics. Given his long administrative experience and stature across parties, few believe he will remain merely a passive presence in Parliament for long.
Name tossing for new NITI Aayog chief
The search for a full-time Chief Executive Officer for NITI Aayog has triggered fresh speculation in government circles, even as Nidhi Chhibber currently holds the position on an additional charge. Her temporary assignment began after BVR Subrahmanyam demitted office in February. Initially there was talk she would be confirmed in the post. However, attention is now shifting toward Sanjay Kumar, a senior IAS officer, currently Secretary, School Education and Literacy. Kumar is widely credited for playing a key role in implementing reforms linked to the National Education Policy 2020 and for steering several social sector programmes. With his retirement approaching later this year, the government is weighing whether to appoint him after superannuation or move earlier.
Curious history of AICC’s room 11
Sandeep Dikshit’s recent appointment as president of the Congress party’s new outreach platform, Rachnatmak Congress, has drawn attention for an unusual reason as well. Dikshit has been allotted room 11 at the old AICC headquarters on Akbar Road, a room with a rather curious political history. Several leaders who once operated from there eventually drifted away from Congress. The most recent example is RPN Singh, now a BJP MP and incidentally Dikshit’s classmate from St. Stephen’s College. Others associated with the room include Birendra Singh, who later became a minister in the Modi government, and Shakeel Ahmed. Asha Kumari, too, once used the office but finds herself politically sidelined. Party insiders are watching with interest what fate awaits Dikshit.
Fresh hope for IIS promotions
A section of Indian Information Service officers hopes that a recent CAT order could finally unlock long-delayed promotions in the cadre. The tribunal has directed the government to revise the seniority list within twelve weeks, raising expectations among officers who have been waiting for career progression for years. Promotions in the service have largely remained frozen since 2018, when a limited number of officers received ad hoc promotions but no major restructuring followed. The seniority dispute has been at the centre of the stalemate. Alongside this, some officers are also pushing for a change in cadre control, arguing that the service should come under the Department of Personnel and Training instead of the I&B Ministry to ensure smoother administrative management.