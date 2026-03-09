Insider track | Suspense shrouds Nitish role in Delhi

Ever since Nitish Kumar’s entry into the Rajya Sabha after 19 years, political circles in Delhi are busy speculating the kind of role that awaits him as a senior NDA leader. There aren’t many takers for the idea that Nitish will quietly attend to business as a Rajya Sabha MP. One possibility doing the rounds is that the NDA could project him as its presidential candidate next year, banking on his wide political acceptability. Another view is that Kumar might be accommodated in the Union Cabinet with a relatively light portfolio, allowing him to continue influencing Bihar’s politics. Given his long administrative experience and stature across parties, few believe he will remain merely a passive presence in Parliament for long.