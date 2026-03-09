Jharkhand to extend healthcare to ministers, MLAs and their families on par with IAS and IPS officers

RANCHI: In a first for the state, Jharkhand is set to provide ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, and their families with healthcare facilities on the same lines as IAS and IPS officers. Sources in the state government say the health department has prepared a proposal, which will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. Once approved, the new system will be implemented.

Currently, IAS and IPS officers receive medical facilities and reimbursement for medical expenses under the All-India Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1954. Based on this framework, reimbursements for medical expenses for MLAs and former MLAs will be administered by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari stated that the plan was developed at the initiative of the Chief Minister. “In Jharkhand, an initiative has been taken to provide healthcare to ministers, MLAs, former MLAs, and their families on the same lines as IAS and IPS officers. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, a draft of the new regulations has been prepared and will soon be sent to the Cabinet for approval,” Ansari posted on social media platform X. He added that this will be a significant step in the health sector, ensuring better and more adequate medical care for public representatives and their families.