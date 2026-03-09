Liquor worth Rs 38.89 crore seized at borders in 'dry' Gujarat; permit, hotel revenue surges

AHMEDABAD: The liquor prohibition regime in Gujarat is once again under scrutiny after figures revealed in the state Assembly exposed the scale of liquor smuggling along the state’s borders.

The data surfaced after Imran Khedawala, MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadiya constituency in Ahmedabad, raised a question seeking details of liquor seized at check posts along the borders with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the past two years.

According to the official reply placed in the Assembly, authorities seized liquor worth Rs 38.89 crore as of January 25, 2026.

10,49,855 bottles of foreign liquor were confiscated during the period, along with 1,59,265 bottles of beer worth Rs 3.33 crore linked to these illegal consignments was also recovered.

While police have managed to arrest 1,018 accused connected to these cases in the last two years, 141 accused are still absconding.