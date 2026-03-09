MP HC nullifies Congress MLA's election for not disclosing criminal cases; BJP runner-up gets seat

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday declared the November 2024 election of first-time Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra from the Vijaypur constituency as “null and void” for concealing information about criminal cases in his poll affidavit.

In a battle of turncoats, Malhotra, an ex-BJP leader who joined the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had pulled off a giant-killing act by defeating Madhya Pradesh’s forest minister Ramniwas Rawat (a five-time former Congress MLA) by over 7,300 votes in the November 2024 by-election to the Vijaypur seat in Sheopur district.

Hearing a petition filed by former MLA and losing candidate Ramniwas Rawat, the single-judge bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice GS Ahluwalia, declared Malhotra’s 2024 election “null and void”.

The court also declared BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat as “elected”, as he had finished runner-up in the by-election.

Rawat had challenged Malhotra's victory in the High Court, alleging that he had concealed details of criminal cases pending against him in his poll affidavit.

According to the petitioner BJP leader’s counsel, MPS Raghuvanshi, “The country’s top court has repeatedly said that public representatives must submit an affidavit along with their nomination forms before contesting elections, disclosing information about their criminal records. The information about four criminal cases given by Malhotra was incomplete and details about some other cases were not disclosed at all. The High Court has cancelled Mukesh Malhotra’s election and declared Ramniwas Rawat, who stood second in the by-election, as the winner.”

The High Court has given Malhotra one week to challenge the order in a higher court, while a possible stay period of fifteen days is under consideration.