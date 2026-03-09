National tiger body to help create MP-Rajasthan cheetah corridor

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the recent movement of two cheetahs that have dispersed from Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh to areas in Rajasthan, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), will coordinate with the governments of both states to develop an interstate corridor to facilitate movement of the cheetahs.

Cheetahs KP-2 and KP-3 from KNP were tracked moving into Baran district of Rajasthan. KP-2 has been located in the Mangrol range of Baran, while KP-3 entered the Banjh Amli Conservation Reserve after traveling 60–70 km from KNP. The two cheetahs are positioned approximately 6 km apart on either side of the Parvati River.

Both animals are being monitored 24/7 via GPS and radio collars by a joint inter-state team, with field teams deployed from Kishanganj and Anta ranges. The NTCA stated, “We are actively coordinating with both State Forest Departments and will issue further updates as warranted.”

This is not the first instance of cheetahs straying from KNP. Since their introduction in September 2022. There have also been reports of conflicts with humans in surrounding areas.