NEET UG application deadline extended to March 11

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate 2026 (NEET-UG exams) upto 9 pm of March 11. The previous deadline was March 8.

An official release said the last date for submission of fees for the exam will be until 11.50 pm of the same day. Updates can be obtained from https://neet.nta.nic.in or mail to neetug2026@nta.ac.in

This follows complaints from multiple candidates on March 8 that due to server issues or the website of the NTA not working, they were unable to apply or pay the fee.

The NEET UG is the basis on which admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in the country takes place.