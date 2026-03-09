Punjab to start drug and socio-economic census in April

CHANDIGARH: A drug and socio-economic census will be started across Punjab with an aim to get reliable data on such issues and thereby help the government to design targeted welfare interventions.

Presenting the budget yesterday in the state assembly, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the census will be rolled out from April.

The government has completed the groundwork for the census, which is expected to provide the government with accurate data on the prevalence of the drug menace in the state, besides the number of addicts and their socio-economic conditions.

"A dedicated software platform has been developed, and staff have been given comprehensive training in order to ensure accuracy, transparency and data integrity,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the assembly today, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema delivered a comprehensive statement on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the Punjab government’s ongoing action against drug trafficking.

Responding to a question raised by Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Cheema highlighted the success of the one-year ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign.