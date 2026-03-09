Punjab to start drug and socio-economic census in April

CHANDIGARH: A drug and socio-economic census will be started across Punjab with an aim to get reliable data on such issues and thereby help the government to design targeted welfare interventions.
Presenting the budget yesterday in the state assembly, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the census will be rolled out from April.
The government has completed the groundwork for the census, which is expected to provide the government with accurate data on the prevalence of the drug menace in the state, besides the number of addicts and their socio-economic conditions.
"A dedicated software platform has been developed, and staff have been given comprehensive training in order to ensure accuracy, transparency and data integrity,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, addressing the assembly today, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema delivered a comprehensive statement on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the Punjab government’s ongoing action against drug trafficking.
Responding to a question raised by Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Cheema highlighted the success of the one-year ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign.
He stated, "from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026, the AAP government has launched an all-out war against the drug trade through strict enforcement, community involvement and preventive education. During this period, Punjab Police registered 36,178 First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 47,902 accused.”
Stating that the AAP government is targeting the entire supply chain, he continued, “a total of 3,173 drug suppliers and distributors and 429 big fishes who were orchestrating this poison have also been arrested."
Punjab Police seized 2,276 kilograms of heroin, 29 tonnes of poppy husk, 686 kilograms of opium and 786 kilograms of marijuana. In addition, 68 kilograms of charas, 4 kilograms of cocaine, 36 kilograms of ICE and more than 49 lakh illicit pills and capsules have also been recovered, he said.
"Punjab Police recovered 285 drones and confiscated 338 kilograms of heroin that was being transported through these rogue drones, thereby cutting off a major supply route," he added.
"We are hitting these cartels where it hurts the most, their finances. Punjab Police has recovered Rs 17 crore in direct drug money. More importantly, 65 major operators have been arrested, effectively dismantling illicit hawala networks in the region,’’ he said.
He said, “Out of 6,822 decided cases, 6,083 resulted in convictions. This 89 per cent conviction rate is the highest in the country and has been made possible through modernisation efforts such as digital evidence collection and rigorous financial tracking. A total of 323 illegally constructed properties belonging to drug smugglers have been demolished and illegally acquired assets worth Rs 241 crore belonging to 569 drug smugglers have been frozen.”