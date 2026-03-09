Raipur Diary | Haj 2026: Record 815 pilgrims from Chhattisgarh

Marking a milestone since the formation of Chhattisgarh, a record 815 pilgrims from as many as 29 districts of the state are set to embark on the Haj 2026 pilgrimage. The largest-ever contingent includes 417 men and 398 women, reflecting a significant turnout for the holy journey. State Haj Committee Chairman Mirza Ejaz Beg announced that the mandatory medical screening and vaccination process has been successfully concluded as mandated by the Saudi government and guidelines from the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi. The state health department facilitated these services across 29 district hospitals.

BJP, Cong field women candidates in RS polls

With two seats up for grab in the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in the state, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have each fielded a woman candidate in the fray. Laxmi Verma is a prominent OBC leader within the BJP, and Phulo Devi Netam, representing the Congress as a key tribal face, is seeking a second term. Currently, both seats are held by the Congress in the state. However, given the current strength of the state assembly—where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress 35 (after 2023 Assembly polls)—the outcome is expected to result in each party winning one seat.