Raipur Diary | Haj 2026: Record 815 pilgrims from Chhattisgarh

Marking a milestone since the formation of Chhattisgarh, a record 815 pilgrims from as many as 29 districts of the state are set to embark on the Haj 2026 pilgrimage. The largest-ever contingent includes 417 men and 398 women, reflecting a significant turnout for the holy journey. State Haj Committee Chairman Mirza Ejaz Beg announced that the mandatory medical screening and vaccination process has been successfully concluded as mandated by the Saudi government and guidelines from the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi. The state health department facilitated these services across 29 district hospitals.
With two seats up for grab in the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in the state, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have each fielded a woman candidate in the fray. Laxmi Verma is a prominent OBC leader within the BJP, and Phulo Devi Netam, representing the Congress as a key tribal face, is seeking a second term. Currently, both seats are held by the Congress in the state. However, given the current strength of the state assembly—where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress 35 (after 2023 Assembly polls)—the outcome is expected to result in each party winning one seat.
The Bal Vivah Mukti Rath, a unique campaign on wheels that travelled across hundreds of villages, reaching over 3,30,360 people and covering a distance of 52,295 km across the state with the message of a child marriage-free Chhattisgarh, culminated on International Women’s Day. Launched by Just Rights for Children as part of the Government of India’s 100 Days Intensive Campaign to End Child Marriage, the campaign saw over 500 similar Bal Vivah Mukti Rath vehicles traverse the length and breadth of the country, mobilising and sensitising the communities about the laws against child marriage.
