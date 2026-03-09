‘Sacred stick’ of Kedarnath shrine missing, Dhami orders probe

DEHRADUN: A cloud of mystery has descended upon the sacred portals of the Kedarnath shrine following reports that the Roop Chhad—considered to be an embodiment of Lord Kedarnath himself—is currently missing from the safe custody of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee.

The disappearance of the invaluable silver sceptre has triggered a state-wide uproar, prompting the Uttarakhand government to launch a high-level inquiry into the alleged negligence of the temple management body.

The Roop Chhad is a cherished religious icon that accompanies the Chal Vigraha Doli (“the movable idol”) during religious processions. Ancient tradition dictates that any sacred symbol or ritualistic object associated with the Char Dham is considered the “private property” of the deity.

As such, these items are prohibited from being moved outside temple premises for external purposes, said priest Pandit Ashok Tiwari. The Badri Kedar Temple Committee is mandated to ensure the security of these assets.

The disappearance of Roop Chhad

