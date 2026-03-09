Tensions rise in INDIA bloc as Left objects to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Kerala CPI(M)-BJP ties

NEW DELHI: With Kerala elections round the corner, tensions surfaced within the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc on Monday after Left leaders objected to remarks by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleging links between the ruling CPI (M) and the BJP in the state.

At a meeting of the INDIA bloc on Monday, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar took strong exception to Gandhi’s remarks made during a speech in Kerala on Sunday where he referred to the CPM as ‘CJP’ and alleged that the CPM and the BJP are working together in Kerala "to defeat the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"I have 36 cases on me. I have been interrogated by the ED for 55 hours continuously. Why has the ED taken no action on the Chief Minister of Kerala and his family? The reason is that they are working together. In fact, in Kerala, it is not the CPM and the BJP. It is the CJP. Everybody knows that they are partners and working together in Kerala to defeat the UDF. The exact same way that Trump controls PM Modi, PM Modi controls the Chief Minister of Kerala. Everybody knows this. If you seriously go and ask workers of the CPM this question, they will admit that what I am saying is correct,” he said.