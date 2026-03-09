Two minor boys rape nine-year-old girl in UP's Hathras; both booked, detained at juvenile home

LUCKNOW: Two minor boys–aged 10 and 12–allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl under the Sikandra Rau Police Station area in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police sources, the victim, a Class 4 student, had reportedly gone to a forest area near her village to collect fodder for cattle on Friday. The two boys followed her and lured her into a wheat field on the pretext of berries.

As per the police sources, after getting the victim in the wheat field, the 10-year-old boy allegedly pinned her on the ground while the 12-year-old raped her.