Two minor boys rape nine-year-old girl in UP's Hathras; both booked, detained at juvenile home

LUCKNOW: Two minor boys–aged 10 and 12–allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl under the Sikandra Rau Police Station area in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.
As per the police sources, the victim, a Class 4 student, had reportedly gone to a forest area near her village to collect fodder for cattle on Friday. The two boys followed her and lured her into a wheat field on the pretext of berries.
As per the police sources, after getting the victim in the wheat field, the 10-year-old boy allegedly pinned her on the ground while the 12-year-old raped her.
Citing the report registered in the matter on the basis of the testimony of victim’s mother, the police authorities said both the accused were also minors.
“We have initiated a probe into the matter,” circle officer JN Asthana said adding that the victim and the perpetrators of crime are residents of the same village.
The sources claimed that upon her return, the victim narrated her ordeal to her family, following which they lodged a formal complaint with the cops at the Sikandra Rau police station.
According to the station House Officer of the police station concerned, a case was registered against the two named juveniles under BNS section 70-1 and 5/6 of the POCSO Act.
Meanwhile, the girl had undergone a medical examination. The SHO added that both accused were detained on late Saturday and produced before a magistrate, who had sent them to a juvenile home in Hathras.