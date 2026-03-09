Uttarakhand presents Rs 1.11 Lakh crore budget amid Opposition protest in Assembly

GAIRSAIN: In a historic display of political defiance and fiscal ambition, the Uttarakhand government on Monday unveiled a massive Rs 111,703.21 crore budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year. The proceedings, held at the Vidhan Sabha in Gairsain, marked the first time in the state’s legislative history that the budget was tabled on the same day as the Governor’s address.

The day began on a volatile note as Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh started his address outlining the government’s policies and achievements. Members of the opposition Congress party stormed the well of the House, raising loud slogans of “Governor Go Back.” Several opposition MLAs attempted to approach the Governor’s podium but were stopped by marshals. Despite the disruption and shouting in the House, the Governor continued and delivered his speech with composure.

Later in the afternoon, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the state budget at 3 pm. The budget is 10.41 per cent higher than the previous financial year. During his hour-long speech, the CM highlighted the government’s focus on employment and development.

"Our government is committed to making the youth of this state self-reliant and eradicating the issue of migration from its roots," CM Dhami stated during his hour-long address. "This budget is a testament to our vision for a robust, developed, and culturally vibrant Uttarakhand."

A key focus of the budget is the ‘Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana’ (Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme), which has received a special allocation of Rs 60 crore. The government also announced steps to promote culture and tourism, including Rs 25 crore for the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, an important cultural heritage event. To boost spiritual tourism, Rs 10 crore each has been allocated for the initial development of the Ganga Corridor in Haridwar and Rishikesh.