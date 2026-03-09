Uttarakhand YouTuber severely injured in car crash

LUCKNOW: Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anuraag Dobhal got severely injured after crashing his car into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while driving at 140 kmph.

As per the police sources, the accident took place near Hawa Hawai restaurant under Masuri police station area on Saturday. The incident was captured on a social media live where Dobhal told ‘goodbye’ to thousands of followers before smashing his car into a barrier. The influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. He is currently admitted to the ICU and recovering from the injuries in a Delhi hospital.

The police sources said that when Anuraag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was critically injured in a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, a friend and follower of the social media influencer rescued him from the mangled SUV.

Police have said that a friend and follower of the influencer reached the spot before the police and initially rushed him to a nearby hospital in Meerut from where he was taken to Delhi.

According to the UP Police, Anurag was heading towards Delhi from Meerut when his SUV crashed near the Hawa Hawai Aeroplane Restaurant and went to the opposite lane.

According to Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Masuri police station, the crash was so severe that his car was mangled and the wheels came off. The police received information about the incident on the emergency helpline number 112 from his friends.