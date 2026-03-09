Vaishno Devi college seeks govt nod to restart MBBS course after controversy

SRINAGAR: Two months after being derecognised, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in J&K’s Reasi has reapplied to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking recognition and a Letter of Permission (LoP) to start an MBBS course for 50 students from the academic year 2026-27.
SMVDIME’s LoP was withdrawn for allegedly failing to meet essential standards amid controversy over the admission of Muslim students.
A faculty member of the medical college told this newspaper that the SMVDIME has again approached the NMC for seeking the LoP for starting an MBBS course for 50 seats beginning next academic year, 2026-27. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board manages and funds the SMVDIME.
“The SMVDIME has completed all formalities and submitted a new application to the NMC in February only. We have also paid a mandatory inspection and processing fee between `5 lakh and `10 lakh to the NMC,” the faculty member said.
On January 8, the NMC cancelled the LoP granted to SMVDIME in September 2025 to run a 50-seat MBBS course for the 2025–26 academic year, citing shortcomings. The decision came amid controversy over the admission of 42 Muslim students and one Sikh in the first MBBS batch of 50, triggering protests by Hindu groups who argued that admissions should be restricted to Hindus as the institution is funded by offerings from Hindu devotees.
Sources said it is unclear if any changes will be made to the admission process if recognition is restored. “There is no clarity yet whether there will be any quota system or whether the admission policy will be different from before ”.
They, however, said the institute is now preparing for a possible inspection by the regulatory body. “The faculty members and staff members have been asked to prepare for the NMC inspection, which may likely take place in April-May ”. As per regulations, a team of four assessors from NMC would visit the campus for inspection.