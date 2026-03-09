Vaishno Devi college seeks govt nod to restart MBBS course after controversy

SRINAGAR: Two months after being derecognised, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in J&K’s Reasi has reapplied to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking recognition and a Letter of Permission (LoP) to start an MBBS course for 50 students from the academic year 2026-27.

SMVDIME’s LoP was withdrawn for allegedly failing to meet essential standards amid controversy over the admission of Muslim students.

A faculty member of the medical college told this newspaper that the SMVDIME has again approached the NMC for seeking the LoP for starting an MBBS course for 50 seats beginning next academic year, 2026-27. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board manages and funds the SMVDIME.

“The SMVDIME has completed all formalities and submitted a new application to the NMC in February only. We have also paid a mandatory inspection and processing fee between `5 lakh and `10 lakh to the NMC,” the faculty member said.