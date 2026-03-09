Woman walks 350 km to protest chit-fund scam

DEHRADUN: Saraswati Devi, a social activist from Srinagar, Uttarakhand, has proven that determination can move mountains. In a remarkable show of resilience, the activist has reached the national capital after a grueling 350-kilometre foot march, carrying with her the hopes of 1.5 lakh investors devastated by the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit & Thrift Co-operative Society (LUCC) chit-fund scam.

Arriving on International Women’s Day, her mission is not political, but personal and collective. She represents thousands of homemakers whose lifelong savings—money intended for the education of their children or their future security—have been reduced to nothing by one of the largest financial frauds to hit the hill state.

“This is the cry of families who lost everything in a single stroke,” Saraswati Devi told this daily upon reaching Delhi. “We are not here merely to protest; we have come with the hope that the President will listen to our plight and understand the scale of this suffering.”

The march, which began in Srinagar Garhwal, wound its way through Devprayag, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, and Ghaziabad. Despite the physical toll, Devi remained steadfast. Her decision to march to the president’s residence came after several failed attempts to secure justice through local administrative channels, including petitions submitted to the SDM and DM, which yielded no satisfactory results.