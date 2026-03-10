Air India orders probe after video of former cabin crew inside cockpit goes viral

NEW DELHI: Air India on Tuesday said it has ordered an internal investigation into an incident involving one of its former cabin crew members after a short video clip made by her while seated in the cockpit went viral on social media.

A 20-second reel titled, “Welcome to the heart of the aircraft - cockpit” was released on Instagram by the former staffer. It was later deleted by the ex-staffer, an Air India source said.

In a statement, the airline said, “ We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit. Air India has strict protocols governing access to the cockpit, and any deviation from these standards is treated with utmost seriousness. While we are verifying the authenticity of the video, we have initiated an internal investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the video.”

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation to ensure complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our top priority," the statement added.

A post on X by Nikhil Saini questioned how an air hostess was allowed inside the cockpit making reels. “Is this really allowed? Feels quite disturbing to see something like this when passenger safety is supposed to be the top priority,” he posted.

Similar incidents were reported in Air India in the past. In June 2023, a pilot and a co-pilot were grounded by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation for allowing a woman inside the cockpit of their plane from Delhi to Leh (AI 445). Prior to this incident, the DGCA had levied a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for a similar breach on its Delhi-Dubai flight (AI 195). The licence of the Flight Captain was suspended too.