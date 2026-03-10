CBSE class 12 maths exam paper QR code leads to song, board says paper security uncompromised

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday assured that the Class 12 Mathematics question paper was genuine, after a QR code printed on some question papers led to the music video of Never Gonna Give You Up by British singer Rick Astley.

In a press release issued on March 10, the board acknowledged the concerns of security breach that had emerged after students were 'rickrolled' by misprinted QR codes on the paper.

QR codes are included on CBSE question papers as a security feature designed to help verify their genuineness in case of suspected breaches.

According to the board, the Mathematics exam for Class 12 was conducted as scheduled on March 9, and only a few question paper sets appeared to contained the wrong QR code.

However, CBSE clarified that the issue does not indicate any breach of exam security.

“It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompro rsmised,” the statement said.

While asserting that the authenticity of the question paper is not in question, the board added that it has taken the matter seriously.

Authorities are examining the issue and necessary steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The clarification came amid heightened scrutiny of board examinations, where even minor irregularities can quickly trigger widespread concern among students and parents.