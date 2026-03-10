Government eases FDI norms for China, other countries sharing land border with India: Sources

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday eased norms for foreign direct investment from all countries, including China, that share land borders with India, sources said.

They said press note 3 of 2020 has been amended in this regard.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under this press note, foreign companies having shareholders from these countries required mandatory government approval for investments in India in any sector.

Countries that share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

China stands at the 23rd position with only 0.32 per cent share (USD 2.51 billion) in the total FDI equity inflow reported in India from April 2000 to December 2025.