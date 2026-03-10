Govt blocking debate on Iran war in Parliament, says Rahul

NEW DELHI: As the opposition stepped up its demand for a discussion on the West Asia situation in Parliament, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not being in Parliament. He also said that the opposition partied wanted a discussion on the rising fuel prices on account of the war between the US-Israel and Iran.

Gandhi said that the discussion was crucial as it is tied to impact on the Indian economy. “These are people’s issues we consider important, and therefore we want to discuss that,” Gandhi told reporters outside the Parliament House complex.

He added that the happenings in West Asia had impacted the stock markets and blamed the India-US trade deal for hurting the Indian interest. “Modi has signed the US trade deal. The country is going to suffer a severe blow. So, what is the problem in discussing these issues?” he asked.

Gandhi said that the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Speaker Om Birla could be taken up after a discussion on the West Asia situation. “We are demanding that, and then we will discuss other issues. What do you think, the West Asia issue is not important? Fuel price, economic devastation, are they not important? he said.