INTERVIEW | ‘IRIS Dena episode won’t dent Navy’s 1st responder image’

The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena on Wednesday, days after the vessel took part in India’s International Fleet Review and the multinational naval exercise Milan, has sparked a debate in strategic and political circles in the country about India’s influence in the Indian Ocean.

Former director of the Maritime Warfare Centre Cmde (Dr) Srikant Kesnur (Retd), VSM, who has commanded the anti-submarine frigate INS Vindhyagiri, told TNIE the incident is not likely to diminish Indian influence in the region. Excerpts:

The sinking of IRIS Dena sparked debate in India, particularly because the vessel had participated in an event hosted by the Indian Navy. How do you view the incident?

The debate in India has largely been driven by misunderstanding of maritime law and operational realities at sea. The Iranian frigate had left India on February 25, while the incident occurred on March 4. It was struck roughly 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka. Under international law, territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coastline. Since the strike occurred far beyond that limit, it took place in international waters. Although the location falls within Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, military operations by other states are not prohibited in such zones. If two countries are engaged in hostilities, international law allows them to target each other’s military assets in international waters. The moral or political aspect of such a strike, however, is a different matter.