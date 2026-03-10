INTERVIEW | ‘IRIS Dena episode won’t dent Navy’s 1st responder image’

The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena on Wednesday, days after the vessel took part in India’s International Fleet Review and the multinational naval exercise Milan, has sparked a debate in strategic and political circles in the country about India’s influence in the Indian Ocean.
Former director of the Maritime Warfare Centre Cmde (Dr) Srikant Kesnur (Retd), VSM, who has commanded the anti-submarine frigate INS Vindhyagiri, told TNIE the incident is not likely to diminish Indian influence in the region. Excerpts:
The sinking of IRIS Dena sparked debate in India, particularly because the vessel had participated in an event hosted by the Indian Navy. How do you view the incident?
The debate in India has largely been driven by misunderstanding of maritime law and operational realities at sea. The Iranian frigate had left India on February 25, while the incident occurred on March 4. It was struck roughly 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka. Under international law, territorial waters extend up to 12 nautical miles from the coastline. Since the strike occurred far beyond that limit, it took place in international waters. Although the location falls within Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, military operations by other states are not prohibited in such zones. If two countries are engaged in hostilities, international law allows them to target each other’s military assets in international waters. The moral or political aspect of such a strike, however, is a different matter.
Some commentators argue that the US has not formally declared war on Iran because Congress has not authorised it. Does that affect the legality of such military action?
Formal declarations of war have become increasingly rare. Many countries initiate military operations without formally declaring war because doing so can trigger additional legal and diplomatic consequences. Once hostilities begin, the law of armed conflict becomes applicable. This framework regulates how military operations are conducted, including what constitutes a legitimate target and how force may be used. From that perspective, the legality of attacking an enemy warship during hostilities does not depend on whether a formal declaration of war has been issued. The broader legal debate about whether the conflict itself conforms to international law is separate from the operational rules governing a combat.
India has been expanding its maritime engagement. Does such an event affect India’s influence?
I do not believe it has any significant impact on India’s regional standing. India’s maritime engagement in the Indian Ocean has largely focused on cooperative security and capacity-building with partner countries. The Indian Navy often describes itself as a “preferred security partner” and a “first responder” in the region. This role primarily involves addressing non-traditional maritime threats, such as piracy, terrorism, trafficking, illegal fishing and humanitarian crises. India works with several Indian Ocean countries through patrols, training initiatives and information-sharing arrangements. These partnerships are not directly affected by a conflict between two external powers. India’s maritime influence will continue to evolve gradually as its economic and naval capabilities grow.
Is an attacking submarine required to rescue survivors after carrying out such a strike?
The rules governing this issue are often misunderstood. Earlier conventions, particularly during World War II, sometimes involved submarines rescuing crews from torpedoed merchant vessels when it was safe to do so. However, modern naval doctrine recognises that submarines rely on stealth. Surfacing to conduct rescue operations could expose them to detection and attack, potentially endangering its crew. In many cases, submarines report the incident so that other vessels can conduct search-and-rescue operations.
What lessons should India draw from this episode?
The core lesson is that a country’s global influence grows when the maritime domain receives the attention and investment it deserves. The recent episode has underscored the continuing relevance of submarines in modern naval warfare, particularly nuclear-powered attack submarines (abbreviated as SSNs in naval parlance). These platforms combine stealth, endurance and high speed, allowing them to operate across vast maritime spaces and pose a serious threat to surface vessels. India currently operates nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, but it does not yet have operational SSNs. The government has approved plans to develop them. There is also a pressing need to strengthen comprehensive national power, given that developing such advanced capabilities requires sustained investment, a strong industrial base and long-term national commitment.