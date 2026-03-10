Kashmir: Shia leaders demand release of Khamenei protest detainees; BJP opposes withdrawal of FIRs

SRINAGAR: Amid demands from Shia and other political leaders for the release of protesters arrested in the Valley during demonstrations over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed withdrawing FIRs against alleged stone-pelters.

Meanwhile, a prominent Shia leader and People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA countered by saying the detained individuals were mourners and accused the BJP of trying to “appease Israel and the US.”

According to influential Shia leader and PDP MLA Aga Muntazir, about 100–200 youths, including some women protesters, were detained by police following last week’s protests in the Valley against Khamenei’s killing.

Massive anti-US and anti-Israel protests erupted in Kashmir for two days after the killing. While most protests were peaceful, there were also incidents of stone-pelting and clashes between protesters and security personnel in some areas.

Muntazir and other Shia leaders are demanding the release of all detained persons and the withdrawal of cases registered against them. The issue was also raised during an interaction between religious leaders and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar last week.

According to Muntazir, the Chief Minister assured them that he would take up the matter with higher authorities to facilitate the release of the arrested youths.

Ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and security agencies to review the cases of detained youths sympathetically and consider withdrawing FIRs and releasing those detained, particularly students.

Other political leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone, and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, have also called for the release of the detained individuals.