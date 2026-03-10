Kavinder Gupta sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Governor, stresses development in border areas

CHANDIGARH: After taking the oath as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta highlighted the need to accelerate development in border areas near China and promote schemes like the Vibrant Village Programme.

The 66-year-old Gupta was sworn in at a simple yet impressive ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Shimla. Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Gupta took the oath in Hindi.

Earlier in the morning, Gupta performed a traditional pooja with his family members before proceeding to the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, interacting with media persons, Gupta said he would work strictly in accordance with the Constitution and maintain close coordination with the state government. “The office of the Governor is a constitutional responsibility. The Governor does not belong to any political party and works for the overall development of the state and society,” he said.

Gupta said he would strive to carry forward the initiatives started by previous Governors and would seek the cooperation of the Chief Minister and the state government in completing them on priority. He said Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the field of education and added that he would focus on improving the quality of education in the state.

Gupta’s appointment as the Himachal Pradesh Governor on March 5 came after a turbulent seven-month tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Referring to his earlier experience, he said the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh are similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “During my tenure in Ladakh, I travelled more than 10,000 kilometres within seven months. I am familiar with the challenges of hilly regions,” he said.

Gupta said he plans a similar grassroots approach in Himachal and added, “I will undertake an extensive tour of all 12 districts within the next three to four months to understand local issues firsthand.”