Ladakh groups step up statehood stir, call for mega rally on March 12

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh groups have upped their agitation for the 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh UT, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) calling for a mega peaceful rally in the Leh district on March 12 against the delay in talks with the Centre, the continued detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the delay in the Judicial Inquiry Commission’s report on the September 24, 2025 violence.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey told this newspaper that a mega peaceful rally would be held in Leh on March 12. It would be a major show of public support by LAB after the September 14, 2025, protest rally in Leh, in which four persons were killed and 80 others injured in police firing. The LAB has urged people from across Ladakh to participate in large numbers in the mega rally.

“On the same day, a peaceful rally is also likely to be organised in Kargil by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA),” he said, adding they have reached out to the KDA leaders in this regard. The KDA co-chairman Asgar Karabalai said they would be meeting tomorrow to take a call on holding the mega protest rally in Kargil on March 12.

The LAB and KDA, which is an amalgam of political, social, trade, and religious groups from Leh and Kargil districts, are spearheading joint agitation for the 6th Schedule and statehood for Ladakh UT.

Accusing the Centre of unnecessarily delaying the talks, Dorjey said, “There has been no fresh round of talks after the February 4 meeting in New Delhi. We were expecting an invitation for the next round, but the Centre is unfortunately delaying talks on key issues of statehood and Sixth Schedule for Ladakh”.

‘Centre delaying talks’

Accusing the Centre of unnecessarily delaying the talks, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey said, “There has been no fresh round of talks after the Feb 4 meeting in New Delhi. We were expecting an invitation for the next round, but the Centre is unfortunately delaying talks on key issues of statehood and Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.”