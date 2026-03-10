Living on the edge: One in four Indian households spend more than they earn

The pattern appears across both rural and urban India, suggesting that the issue is not confined to any single region or income group. In rural areas, irregular employment and seasonal income patterns often create fluctuations in earnings, while expenditure on essential items such as food, healthcare and education remains relatively steady. Urban households face a different set of pressures, including higher costs of housing, transport and services, which can push spending above income levels even when wages appear relatively stable.

At the same time, the PLFS data reveal a striking contrast in household behaviour. While a quarter of households spend more than they earn, another large segment spends far less than its income. A significant proportion of families report expenditure that is half or less of their total income. This divergence highlights the uneven distribution of financial security in the country. Some households maintain substantial buffers in the form of savings, while others operate with little margin for unexpected expenses.

The gap between income and expenditure also reflects broader changes in India’s economic landscape. Over the past decade, access to credit has expanded rapidly. Banks and non-banking financial companies have widened the availability of personal loans, consumer finance and credit cards, making it easier for households to smooth consumption even when incomes fluctuate. The growth of digital lending platforms and fintech services has further accelerated this trend, particularly in urban and semi-urban markets.

Meanwhile, rising aspirations have reshaped spending patterns. As incomes gradually increase and consumption opportunities expand, households are allocating a larger share of their budgets to items such as education, healthcare, housing improvements, consumer electronics and mobility. These expenditures are often viewed as investments in long-term well-being or upward mobility, but they can also create short-term financial strain when income growth fails to keep pace.

Another factor is the uneven recovery of employment and wages in the years following the pandemic. Although economic growth has rebounded, income gains have not been uniform across sectors. Many households continue to rely on informal or contract-based work, where earnings can fluctuate widely from month to month. In such situations, consumption levels often remain relatively stable even when income dips, leading to periods in which spending temporarily exceeds earnings.

These dynamics are reflected in broader macroeconomic trends as well. Household financial savings, which traditionally formed a strong pillar of India’s domestic capital formation, have shown signs of moderation in recent years. At the same time, household borrowing has grown steadily, supported by expanding retail credit markets. The coexistence of rising debt and relatively modest savings growth suggests that more households are relying on credit to maintain consumption levels.