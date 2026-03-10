Living on the edge: One in four Indian households spend more than they earn

Recent data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) -2025, offer an important glimpse into the financial health of Indian households and reveal a pattern that has drawn increasing attention among economists: a sizeable section of families appear to be spending more than they earn. When household consumption expenditure is compared with the income earned by working members, the numbers suggest that roughly one in four households in India lives beyond its means. In other words, about 26 percent of households report consumption levels that exceed the earnings generated within the household.
This finding reflects a complex reality rather than a simple picture of financial mismanagement. In many cases, spending that exceeds income does not necessarily mean persistent overspending. Households often rely on savings accumulated in earlier years, remittances from family members working elsewhere, or temporary borrowing to bridge gaps between income and expenditure. Yet the data still point to a significant level of financial pressure across a broad segment of the population.
The pattern appears across both rural and urban India, suggesting that the issue is not confined to any single region or income group. In rural areas, irregular employment and seasonal income patterns often create fluctuations in earnings, while expenditure on essential items such as food, healthcare and education remains relatively steady. Urban households face a different set of pressures, including higher costs of housing, transport and services, which can push spending above income levels even when wages appear relatively stable.
At the same time, the PLFS data reveal a striking contrast in household behaviour. While a quarter of households spend more than they earn, another large segment spends far less than its income. A significant proportion of families report expenditure that is half or less of their total income. This divergence highlights the uneven distribution of financial security in the country. Some households maintain substantial buffers in the form of savings, while others operate with little margin for unexpected expenses.
The gap between income and expenditure also reflects broader changes in India’s economic landscape. Over the past decade, access to credit has expanded rapidly. Banks and non-banking financial companies have widened the availability of personal loans, consumer finance and credit cards, making it easier for households to smooth consumption even when incomes fluctuate. The growth of digital lending platforms and fintech services has further accelerated this trend, particularly in urban and semi-urban markets.
Meanwhile, rising aspirations have reshaped spending patterns. As incomes gradually increase and consumption opportunities expand, households are allocating a larger share of their budgets to items such as education, healthcare, housing improvements, consumer electronics and mobility. These expenditures are often viewed as investments in long-term well-being or upward mobility, but they can also create short-term financial strain when income growth fails to keep pace.
Another factor is the uneven recovery of employment and wages in the years following the pandemic. Although economic growth has rebounded, income gains have not been uniform across sectors. Many households continue to rely on informal or contract-based work, where earnings can fluctuate widely from month to month. In such situations, consumption levels often remain relatively stable even when income dips, leading to periods in which spending temporarily exceeds earnings.
These dynamics are reflected in broader macroeconomic trends as well. Household financial savings, which traditionally formed a strong pillar of India’s domestic capital formation, have shown signs of moderation in recent years. At the same time, household borrowing has grown steadily, supported by expanding retail credit markets. The coexistence of rising debt and relatively modest savings growth suggests that more households are relying on credit to maintain consumption levels.
For policymakers, the PLFS findings underscore the importance of looking beyond headline indicators of economic growth to understand the lived realities of households. Consumption remains the largest component of India’s gross domestic product, and its sustainability depends ultimately on the stability of household incomes. When a significant proportion of families rely on borrowing or savings to sustain everyday spending, it raises questions about long-term financial resilience.
The data do not necessarily indicate an immediate crisis, but they do highlight the delicate balance that many households must maintain between income, savings and expenditure. Families with limited financial buffers are particularly vulnerable to unexpected shocks such as medical emergencies, job loss or sudden price increases in essential goods. Even relatively small disruptions can push such households deeper into debt or force them to cut back sharply on consumption.
Alongside this, the coexistence of households that spend far below their income suggests that aggregate statistics may mask large differences in financial behaviour across income groups. Higher-income families often maintain strong savings rates, while lower-income households face more immediate pressure to meet daily expenses. The resulting divergence creates a complex financial landscape in which overall economic indicators can conceal underlying vulnerabilities.
Taken together, the latest PLFS data provide a valuable snapshot of how Indian households navigate the interplay between income and expenditure in a rapidly changing economy. The fact that roughly a quarter of households appear to be living beyond their means does not merely reflect individual financial choices; it also reveals the structural pressures shaping household finances. As India’s economy continues to expand and transform, ensuring that income growth, job quality and social safety nets keep pace with rising aspirations will remain crucial for maintaining the financial stability of millions of families.