Madhya Pradesh HC declares Congress MLA’s bypoll win ‘null and void’

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh HC declared on Monday, the 2024 November election of first-time Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra from Vijaypur constituency “null and void” for concealing information about criminal cases in his poll affidavit.

In a battle of turncoats—Malhotra, an ex-BJP man, who joined the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls—had done the giant-killing act, defeating MP’s forest minister Ramniwas Rawat (formerly five times Congress MLA) by 7300-plus votes in the November 2024 bypoll to the Vijaypur seat of Sheopur district.

Hearing a petition filed by the ex-MLA and the loser candidate Ramniwas Rawat, the single judge MP High Court Bench of Justice GS Ahluwalia declared Malhotra’s 2024 election “null and void”. It also declared the loser BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat as “elected” for finishing runners-up in the by-election. Rawat had challenged in the HC Malhotra’s win in the bye-election, alleging that he had concealed the details of criminal cases pending against him in his poll affidavit.

According to the petitioner BJP leader’s counsel MPS Raghuvanshi, “The country’s top court is repeatedly saying that the public representatives have to give an affidavit along with the nomination form before contesting the election in which information about their criminal record should also be given.