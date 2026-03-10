Madhya Pradesh's largest tiger reserve to become third home of cheetahs in India in two months

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s largest tiger reserve -- the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve -- will become the third home of cheetahs in India in the next two months, the state’s chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday.

“Cheetahs are thriving rapidly in MP. With the recent birth of five new cubs, the cheetah family has become even more prosperous. Cheetahs will be released in the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (VDTR) in about two months. Following this, MP will have three homes for cheetahs,” Yadav said in Bhopal.

The CM further said that crocodiles/gharials and turtles will be released in various water bodies across the state to further enrich MP biodiversity.

The CM’s announcement came just a day after India’s cheetah count crossed the half-century mark with the birth of five cubs to eight-year-old Namibian cheetah Jwala aka Siyaya, which marked her third successful litter since March 2023. With this, the total cheetah count in the country touched 53, including 20 adults from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana and 33 Indian-born cubs of Namibian and South African adults.

While 17 adults and 33 cubs are housed at the cheetah's first home Kuno National Park in northern MP’s Sheopur district, three South African cheetahs are housed in western MP’s Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

While the KNP and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary are near the Rajasthan border, the cheetah's third home VDTR is spread in a massive 2339 sq km area of Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur districts of Bundelkhand region.