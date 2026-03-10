Maharashtra's sex ratio is on decline even as government tries to downplay numbers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra is facing a crisis as the sex ratio in the state has continued to decline over the past decade.
The numbers show a slow but steady decline from the sex ratio in the year 2011, when the state had 929 girls against 1000 boys.
According to the state economic survey report 2025-25, "In the year 2016, the sex ratio was reported to be 926, while in the year 2021, the sex ratio went down to 921 and 922 in 2026."
Predicting a gloomy sex ratio picture for the state, the report said, "In the year 2031, the sex ratio is likely to further decline to 921."
However, the government has tried to paint a different picture with Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar citing selective data regarding the sex ratio to claim that the situation is improving.
Responding to a query in the state Assembly, he stated that from 2018 to 2020, the sex ratio was 876 to 1000, while in year 2021 to 2023, it went up to 894, with an 18 per cent rise.
"In the year 2023 alone, the sex ratio was 907, while in 2024, it was reported to be 912," the minister said.
Out of the total 33 districts in Maharashtra, there are 16 districts where the sex ratio is more than 900, while in eight districts it is below 900. Meanwhile, 12 districts has got the equal sex ratio of 1000.
If compared with other states, Maharashtra has something to worry about. Several states in southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, have a sex ratio of 1011, 1004, 995 and 971 respectively. In West Bengal, the sex ratio is 970 to 1000, while in Telangana it is 998.
Speaking on measures taken up by the government to improve the sex ratio, Abitkar pointed out the ‘Lek Ladki’, ‘Sukanya’ and ‘Mazi Kanya Bhagyshree’ initiatives.
He said under these schemes, the state government is extending financial assistance to the girls who are studying in schools and colleges.
"If a girl child is born, then Rs 5000 is given to that particular family. If that girl goes to class I, then Rs 6000 is given, while Rs 7000 is given in class VI and Rs 8000 is given in class XI. Under this scheme, so far 2,08,524 girls has got the benefits,” the minister added.
The minister also stated that beyond financial assistance, the government has also brought in a law (Maharashtra Regulation of Use of Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques Act 1988), banning the sex determination of fetuses.
"Maharashtra was the first state in India to ban sex determination to increase the sex ratio in the state,” Abitkar said.