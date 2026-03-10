Maharashtra's sex ratio is on decline even as government tries to downplay numbers

Responding to a query in the state Assembly, he stated that from 2018 to 2020, the sex ratio was 876 to 1000, while in year 2021 to 2023, it went up to 894, with an 18 per cent rise.

"In the year 2023 alone, the sex ratio was 907, while in 2024, it was reported to be 912," the minister said.

Out of the total 33 districts in Maharashtra, there are 16 districts where the sex ratio is more than 900, while in eight districts it is below 900. Meanwhile, 12 districts has got the equal sex ratio of 1000.

If compared with other states, Maharashtra has something to worry about. Several states in southern India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, have a sex ratio of 1011, 1004, 995 and 971 respectively. In West Bengal, the sex ratio is 970 to 1000, while in Telangana it is 998.

Speaking on measures taken up by the government to improve the sex ratio, Abitkar pointed out the ‘Lek Ladki’, ‘Sukanya’ and ‘Mazi Kanya Bhagyshree’ initiatives.

He said under these schemes, the state government is extending financial assistance to the girls who are studying in schools and colleges.

"If a girl child is born, then Rs 5000 is given to that particular family. If that girl goes to class I, then Rs 6000 is given, while Rs 7000 is given in class VI and Rs 8000 is given in class XI. Under this scheme, so far 2,08,524 girls has got the benefits,” the minister added.

The minister also stated that beyond financial assistance, the government has also brought in a law (Maharashtra Regulation of Use of Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques Act 1988), banning the sex determination of fetuses.

"Maharashtra was the first state in India to ban sex determination to increase the sex ratio in the state,” Abitkar said.