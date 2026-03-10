Nitish Kumar embarks on 'Samriddhi Yatra'; reiterates govt's resolve to make Bihar a developed state

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resumed his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ from the Kosi region, reiterating the NDA government’s resolve to make Bihar one of India’s progressive states. He said that Bihar is progressing steadily with the Centre’s cooperation.
This is Nitish’s last official tour in the state as chief minister. During his 20-year tenure as CM, he undertook more than a dozen Yatras by different names to assess development work and issued necessary directives to officials of the departments concerned.
Embarking on his Yatra from Supaul, Nitish outlined the NDA government’s development initiatives and said that development is taking place in every district. “Bihar is receiving full cooperation from the Centre,” he asserted.
Lashing out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for its lawlessness and lack of vision, Nitish said that now there is no sense of fear among people across the state. Questioning the previous RJD government, the chief minister said, “Have they (RJD) done anything for state’s women and children? On the contrary, we have worked for everyone.”
Nitish’s hour-long address, however, did not mention leaving the CM’s post, although he had filed nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
At another public meeting in Madhepura, Nitish requested the crowd to rise in endorsement of the development work undertaken by the NDA government under his leadership. “I request you all to rise and tell me much about works.” The crowd responded in positive.
Taking a swipe at the RJD, Nitish said that now there is brotherhood and comrade all around in the state. No incident of communal violence has been reported from any part of the state in recent years. “Bihar is now free from communal disturbances,” he told the gathering.
The CM also mentioned the appointment of 5.24 lakh teachers in schools and vowed to double income and employment opportunities in the next five years. He reiterated the government's commitment to create one crore job and employment opportunities.
He stated that 1.69 crore Jeevika members have been enrolled and are being provided benefits under the Mukhyamanti Mahila Rojgar Yojna. He revealed that the government has initiated the process of forming SHGs (self help groups) even in towns. He said that Rs10,000 each has been provided to Jeevika members. “The government has decided to provide Rs 2 lakh to them depending on viability of their business proposal,” he said, adding that it will help them make economically self-dependent.
Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar would continue to guide the NDA government in Bihar. “He is not going anywhere, he will continue to guide us,” he added. Choudhary’s remarks come in the wake of Nitish filing his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 16.
During his ‘Samriddhia Yatra’, Nitish will cover the districts under the Kosi and Seemanchal regions.