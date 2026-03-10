Nitish Kumar embarks on 'Samriddhi Yatra'; reiterates govt's resolve to make Bihar a developed state

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resumed his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ from the Kosi region, reiterating the NDA government’s resolve to make Bihar one of India’s progressive states. He said that Bihar is progressing steadily with the Centre’s cooperation.

This is Nitish’s last official tour in the state as chief minister. During his 20-year tenure as CM, he undertook more than a dozen Yatras by different names to assess development work and issued necessary directives to officials of the departments concerned.

Embarking on his Yatra from Supaul, Nitish outlined the NDA government’s development initiatives and said that development is taking place in every district. “Bihar is receiving full cooperation from the Centre,” he asserted.

Lashing out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for its lawlessness and lack of vision, Nitish said that now there is no sense of fear among people across the state. Questioning the previous RJD government, the chief minister said, “Have they (RJD) done anything for state’s women and children? On the contrary, we have worked for everyone.”

Nitish’s hour-long address, however, did not mention leaving the CM’s post, although he had filed nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

At another public meeting in Madhepura, Nitish requested the crowd to rise in endorsement of the development work undertaken by the NDA government under his leadership. “I request you all to rise and tell me much about works.” The crowd responded in positive.