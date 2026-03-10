Posters crop up in many Patna areas, say CM post must be given to Chirag

PATNA: Posters cropped up at several places in Patna on Sunday, demanding the chief minister’s post be given to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan. Names of several BJP leaders are doing the rounds for the post after the present incumbent Nitish Kumar decided to move to the Rajya Saba.

The posters mentioned “No riots, no violence. Only Chirag should be the chief minister of Bihar”. The posters also read, “Modi has blessed his Hanuman. Chirag will be the new leader of Bihar. Bihar demands Chirag. Now, the time has come to appoint a young chief minister.

The National Democratic Alliance will form the government, and only Chirag will be the chief minister.” The poster was put up by the party’s district president from Sheikhpura Imam Ghazali.

Earlier, Paswan’s mother Rajkumari Devi had expressed desire to see him as the chief minister. She had said that Paswan would perform better than Kumar as chief minister.

From the BJP’s stable, several names are also doing the rounds for the post, prominent among them being Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union minister Nityanand Rai. Before the spell of political uncertainty began in Bihar, the leaders of Paswan’s party had demanded the chief minister’s post for Kumar.