Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Congress MLA Khaira’s derogatory remarks on women

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, over an allegedly derogatory social media post in which he said that women performing ‘Gidha’ over the Rs 1,000 dole cannot be expected to give birth to brave sons.
The remark was made in reference to the “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojana” (Chief Minister’s Respect for Mother and Daughters Scheme) announced by the AAP government in the budget.
The resolution was moved by AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and seconded by State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. It was passed by voice vote, with support from SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali and BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal.
The resolution was moved despite Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa stating that Khaira would clarify his stand in the House the following day, as he was not present when the motion was tabled. Bajwa apologised for Khaira’s comments, while Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa argued that Khaira should be heard before the resolution was passed.
Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary said Khaira should be given an opportunity to explain his stance and reminded the House of the lathi charge on women teachers during the AAP government’s tenure. Another Congress MLA, Rana Gurjeet, also demanded that Khaira be called to the House to explain his viewpoint.
Earlier, an uproar broke out in the Assembly during Zero Hour over Khaira’s post, prompting Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the House for 30 minutes as AAP MLAs demanded strict action against him.
Speaking during the proceedings in the House and later addressing the media outside the Assembly, Cheema demanded that the Congress high command immediately expel Khaira from the party for his reprehensible conduct and deeply insulting comments directed at the mothers and daughters of Punjab.
After the resumption of Zero Hour, Cheema accused the Congress of being anti-Dalit and anti-women, alleging that its leaders frequently use disrespectful language. He said Khaira’s comment amounted to insulting poor and destitute women of the state whom the government aims to support financially.
Cheema also said Congress leaders had a history of making careless and demeaning remarks about the Scheduled Castes. He referred to Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s remarks about a “black person being made Union home minister by Congress”.
Cheema stated that such a regressive statement was shocking and unacceptable in Punjab, a land that has always upheld the dignity and respect of women. “For a seasoned politician to make such a statement against women reflects a deeply regressive mindset and is an insult to the values that our society stands for,” he said.
Addressing the media outside the Assembly, Cheema said the Punjab Congress leadership had completely lost control over its language and political intellect. “The situation in the Congress has deteriorated to such an extent that even Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have previously had to warn the state leadership to mind their conduct,” he said.
He said the outburst by the Congress MLA reflected sheer political frustration. “The opposition is unable to digest the fact that the AAP government has successfully fulfilled its five major guarantees within just four years of governance,” he said.
Responding to the controversy in a series of posts on X, Khaira alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had created a ruckus in the Assembly over his post, which he said was based on a YouTuber questioning the morality of women volunteers dancing after the announcement of the Rs 1,000 scheme.
"He said probably these women have forgotten the brutality inflicted upon Punjabis, farmers, employees including women and seem very happy over this meagre amount of money which is less than minimum hourly wages in developed countries,” the post read.
Khaira claimed the dance was “scripted” by the AAP and not an organic reaction from women. He said women in Punjab traditionally admire the bravery of Mai Bhago (Mata Bhag Kaur), who fought the Mughals in the Battle of Muktsar in 1705.
He also criticised the Rs 1,000 scheme, calling it a vote-seeking stunt and alleging that if the government were serious about the promise, it would have implemented it in its first budget rather than the last. Khaira further demanded that the Bhagwant Mann government pay Rs 48,000 as the balance amount due to women over the past four years.
In another post on X, Khaira wrote: “Before attacking me on a frivolous issue I urge @BhagwantMann to apologise for humiliating womenfolk and that too on #InternationalWomensDay recently. He made fun of women by attributing the word ‘Bhabhi’ and showing women in poor light that the girl he liked in college was ultimately present to put a ‘Tikka’ on his forehead because by then he was famous and had a good car. So according to @BhagwantMann women are just objects of fun and frolic which stands vindicated by his two marriages, his second wife being half his age. I dare @HarpalCheemaMLA @SpeakerSandhwan & their cronies to first question their Cm over derogatory and humiliating remarks about women and then try to raise a finger at me, Khaira".
In yet another post on X he wrote: “I dare @AamAadmiParty leaders @HarpalCheemaMLA & Co to first seek the apology of CM @BhagwantMann for humiliating womenfolk on #InternationalWomensDay recently, where he used the words ‘Patola’, ‘Bhrind’, ‘Pakistan Da Jhanda’ for someone whom he liked during college days before raising a finger at me.”