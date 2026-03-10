Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Congress MLA Khaira’s derogatory remarks on women

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, over an allegedly derogatory social media post in which he said that women performing ‘Gidha’ over the Rs 1,000 dole cannot be expected to give birth to brave sons.

The remark was made in reference to the “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojana” (Chief Minister’s Respect for Mother and Daughters Scheme) announced by the AAP government in the budget.

The resolution was moved by AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and seconded by State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. It was passed by voice vote, with support from SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali and BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal.

The resolution was moved despite Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa stating that Khaira would clarify his stand in the House the following day, as he was not present when the motion was tabled. Bajwa apologised for Khaira’s comments, while Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa argued that Khaira should be heard before the resolution was passed.

Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary said Khaira should be given an opportunity to explain his stance and reminded the House of the lathi charge on women teachers during the AAP government’s tenure. Another Congress MLA, Rana Gurjeet, also demanded that Khaira be called to the House to explain his viewpoint.

Earlier, an uproar broke out in the Assembly during Zero Hour over Khaira’s post, prompting Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the House for 30 minutes as AAP MLAs demanded strict action against him.

Speaking during the proceedings in the House and later addressing the media outside the Assembly, Cheema demanded that the Congress high command immediately expel Khaira from the party for his reprehensible conduct and deeply insulting comments directed at the mothers and daughters of Punjab.