Rajya Sabha polls: RJD's Tejashwi eyes AIMIM support after INDIA bloc meeting

PATNA: Even as the fate of the opposition candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls hinges on whether there will be a churn in the RJD-AIMIM relationship in the coming days, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday convened a meeting of the INDIA bloc’s MLAs to discuss the alliance’s strategy for the polls.

Amid uncertainty over whether AIMIM would extend the support of its five MLAs to the opposition candidate, state AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman is likely to meet Tejashwi in connection with the Rajya Sabha polls on Wednesday. AIMIM is reportedly demanding an MLC seat in exchange for its support to the opposition candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Tejashwi said, "It was a very positive meeting. The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections are approaching, and we are fully confident. Our goal is to win this election. We have enough numbers, that's why we are contesting the elections."

Three Congress MLAs could not attend the meeting due to various reasons. While party legislator Abidur Rahman is abroad, another party MLA, Manohar Prasad Singh, was reportedly ill. Congress MLA Qamarul Hoda could not attend the meeting due to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s visit to his constituency, Kishanganj, on Wednesday.

All three MLAs had already informed the party leadership about their absence.