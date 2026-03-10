SC to examine Centre's plea against Bombay HC verdict that struck down IT rules on fake content

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the Centre's plea against the Bombay High Court verdict that struck down the 2023 amendments to the Information Technology Rules aimed at regulating fake and false content on social media against the government.

The top court, however, refused to stay the 2024 Bombay High Court verdict, which not only struck down the amended Information Technology Rules but also termed them "unconstitutional".

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the original petitioners, including stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, and the Association of Indian Magazines.

While refusing to stay the high court verdict, the CJI said that it would be better if the entire issue were finally decided.

The Bombay High Court, on September 26, 2024, formally struck down the amended Information Technology Rules aimed at identifying and regulating fake and false content on social media against the government.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, sought a stay on the High Court's order, arguing that the government did not intend to "block content completely" but rather to regulate misinformation.

The CJI expressed concern over the current state of social media platforms.

"The way some of these platforms are behaving nowadays...look at the illustrations placed on record, how dangerously (they operate)," the CJI said, specifically pointing to fake messages concerning the Indian Army and national policies.

He questioned whether the current system shifts the entire burden onto the machinery without imposing obligations on intermediaries.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for one of the respondents, said existing rules already allow for the removal of content within 24 hours.

The 2023 amendments were flawed because "misleading information" remained undefined, he said.