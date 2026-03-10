Seven killed as wall collapses at Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Seven workers were killed after an under-construction wall collapsed in this Haryana district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the Signature Global Society in Gurugram's Sidhrawali area, they added.

Around 12 to 15 labourers got trapped under the rubble after the wall collapsed at around 8 pm on Monday.

They were taken to a hospital at Bhiwadi where seven of them were declared dead, the officials said.

Six of the seven victims have been identified as Satish, Bhagirath, Milan, Shiv Shankar, Mangal and Parmeshwar, they said, adding that the condition of four -- Chotelal, Deendayal, Shivkant and Indrajeet -- is critical.