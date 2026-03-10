Three J&K Jal Shakti workers disengaged over alleged anti-national activities

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government disengaged three workers of Jal Shakti Department over alleged involvement in 'anti-national and subversive activities'.

The three disengaged employees have been identified as Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer posted at Berwar in Kishtwar district; Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer posted at Huller under PHE Sub-Division Kishtwar; and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a daily wager posted at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The disengagement of the workers were officially announced in three separate orders issued by Financial Commissioner (ACS) Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra. The orders stated that, in the interest of the administration, the trio have been disengaged from services forthwith on account of their involvement in anti-national and subversive activities.

As per the order, FIR No. 230/2019 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38, and 39 of UAPA was registered against Liyaqat pertaining to allegations of involvement in terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organization.

“Filing of the chargesheet under Sections 13, 18, 19 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) upon completion of investigation and the case being presently under trial,” it states.