Three J&K Jal Shakti workers disengaged over alleged anti-national activities

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government disengaged three workers of Jal Shakti Department over alleged involvement in 'anti-national and subversive activities'.
The three disengaged employees have been identified as Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer posted at Berwar in Kishtwar district; Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer posted at Huller under PHE Sub-Division Kishtwar; and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a daily wager posted at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.
The disengagement of the workers were officially announced in three separate orders issued by Financial Commissioner (ACS) Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra. The orders stated that, in the interest of the administration, the trio have been disengaged from services forthwith on account of their involvement in anti-national and subversive activities.
As per the order, FIR No. 230/2019 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38, and 39 of UAPA was registered against Liyaqat pertaining to allegations of involvement in terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organization.
“Filing of the chargesheet under Sections 13, 18, 19 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) upon completion of investigation and the case being presently under trial,” it states.
The separate order stated that FIR No. 230/2019 was registered under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38 and 39 of UAPA against Kousar regarding allegations of involvement in terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organization.
“The filing of the charge sheet under Sections 13, 18, 19 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) upon completion of investigation and the case being presently under trial,” it further states.
Another order stated that FIR No. 53/2019 under Sections 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act and Sections 16 and 18 of was registered against Showkat pertaining to allegations of involvement in terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organization.
“The filing of the charge sheet under Sections 307 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act and section 16, 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) upon completion of investigation and the case being presently under trial,” added the order.
The Lt Governor administration has so far sacked 85 government employees since 2021 over alleged involvement in anti-national activities by invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.
After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state on August 5, 2109, the administration has gone tough against its employees in the Union Territory.
Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.