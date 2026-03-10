West Asia conflict hits Gujarat economy as 170 ceramic units shut down in Morbi, Surat exports disrupted

Industry insiders warn that if the supply chain does not stabilise quickly, the crisis could escalate dramatically. Estimates within the sector suggest up to 450 ceramic factories could shut down in the coming days, threatening thousands of jobs in Gujarat’s largest tile-manufacturing cluster.

The ceramic sector in Morbi alone employs more than four lakh people directly and indirectly, with each factory typically employing 250–300 workers. With kilns going cold, thousands of workers, many of them migrants, now face uncertainty over wages and livelihoods.

But ceramics are only the first casualty.

The crisis has simultaneously begun to squeeze Morbi’s paper mill sector, which supplies packaging materials to the ceramic industry.

Paper mills in the region rely heavily on imported waste paper, but shipments arriving through international maritime routes have suddenly slowed due to disruptions linked to the war. The supply squeeze has triggered a sharp price spike, with containers that earlier cost 3,600 now touching nearly 5,600.

A few days ago, Morbi Paper Mill Association president Shailesh Patel warned that the situation could soon become unsustainable. “The products manufactured by Morbi’s paper mills are mainly used in the ceramic industry. If ceramic units close down, our mills will inevitably have to shut as well. With disruptions in imported waste paper supply and rising fuel costs, sustaining operations is becoming extremely difficult,” he said.

The war’s global economic shock is now spreading across Morbi’s wider industrial ecosystem, pushing the polypack manufacturing sector toward a similar breakdown.

Morbi hosts nearly 200 polypack factories, generating direct and indirect employment for nearly 20,000 people. These units manufacture plastic packaging materials widely used by industries across India.

However, the sector is now facing a double blow — raw material shortages and sharp price increases.

Plastic granules, the primary raw material for the industry, were available before the war at Rs 90–Rs 92 per kilogram. Now official company price lists quote Rs 135–Rs 140 per kilogram, yet manufacturers say supplies are almost unavailable.

As a result, many factories are being forced into the black market, where granules are selling for Rs 150–Rs160 per kilogram, pushing production costs sharply higher.

The crisis is linked to the sector’s heavy dependence on imported materials. Industry data shows that 40 percent of the raw materials used by Morbi’s polypack factories are imported, while the remaining 60 percent comes from domestic suppliers. With international shipments disrupted by the conflict, imports have slowed drastically.