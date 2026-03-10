Youth kills leopard with bare hands in 12 minutes after attack in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: A youth killed a leopard with his bare hands in Sarli village of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the rising human–wildlife conflict in the hill state and triggering panic among residents.

Pravesh Sharma, a student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Arki and son of Balak Ram, was walking through his fields to get milk around 7 am yesterday when a one-year-old leopard suddenly attacked him. However, Pravesh kept his presence of mind and struggled with the animal for nearly 10–12 minutes.

In the end, he grabbed the jaws of the animal, overpowered it and smashed its neck and head, killing the leopard. The youth sustained multiple scratches during the struggle but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Forest Divisional Officer Rajkumar Sharma visited the spot and provided relief of Rs 5,000 to the injured youth. Forest officials also inspected the area following the incident.

Locals said the leopard had also attempted to attack a two-wheeler rider around the same time, forcing the rider to abandon his scooter and flee.

Residents said they had noticed the movement of a leopard in the area since March 6 and had informed the Forest Department, requesting that a cage be installed to capture the animal, but no action was taken.

As news of the incident spread rapidly, residents praised the youth for his courage. Teachers and students of ITI Arki also contacted him to enquire about his well-being.